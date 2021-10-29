Sure, you could have done this earlier, because the lawn probably stopped growing much as the days grew shorter. But if you used your mower to chop up fallen leaves, November is the month to call it quits. Plug-in electric mowers just need cleaning. Turn the mower on its side to remove leaves matted around the blade, and wipe off the exterior. If you have an electric mower with a rechargeable battery, store the mower (or just the battery, if it’s removable) where the temperature stays within the range the manufacturer recommends, usually 40 to 80 degrees. Check the manual or look online to see whether your battery model should be recharged periodically while it’s in storage. Gas mowers need protection against corrosion. Standard gasoline contains ethanol, which can gum up the motor and cause parts to rust if left in the machine all winter. To prevent an expensive repair bill in the spring, some homeowners drain their mower of fuel. It’s easier and probably better to mow until the motor runs out, then add fresh fuel with a quality fuel stabilizer. Let the machine run for about five minutes to make sure the stabilizer gets to the carburetor. If you opt to drain the tank, use the leftover fuel in a machine you’ll use in the winter (make sure the suggested fuel mixtures match) or take it to a company that services small gasoline engines. For a fee, most will accept leftover fuel for appropriate disposal.