DeTurris advises finding recent sales of homes of similar size and quality to yours in the nearby area. If a house down the street sold for less than the estimate, you’ve got good grounds for an appeal. Even if a home sold for the same or more than your current home, if it was larger, had more bedrooms or bathrooms or other amenities than your home does, that can still be used to argue for a lower appraisal. The best way to do this is to search through your local tax database online, then fill out a form to begin the appeal process.