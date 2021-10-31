On her Struggle Care TikTok account (@domesticblisters), which has 1.2 million followers, she shares small and attainable cleaning, organizing and other “care” tasks tailored for people with mental health issues, neurodivergence, chronic pain or sickness. They’re also for those in the midst of temporary life stages, such as people experiencing grief or trauma, those in the postpartum period or people caring for small children or another family member. Through her book, “How to Keep House While Drowning,” her Struggle Care platform and social media, Davis is trying to divorce morality from household chores, all while offering tips to tackle those very chores. “You’re not a bad person just because you have dirty dishes in your sink,” she said.