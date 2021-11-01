Be safe. Just because a machine is hefting the snow doesn’t mean you can ignore personal safety precautions. Dress appropriately. Avoid long scarves, draped sleeves or baggy jackets that can catch on the machine. Wear good gloves, preferably ones that are waterproof, and slip-resistant shoes. Check the wind direction before you start. There’s nothing worse than getting a face full of snow or realizing the snow has covered an area you just cleared. If you notice bumps in the snow, first make sure they aren’t bricks or newspapers. “And if you get confused or have any problems, simply take your hand off the machine, and it will stop,” Sikkema says. Finally, if the blower clogs or jams, never — and I do mean never — stick your hand down the chute. Use the clean-out tool provided with the blower or a broom handle.