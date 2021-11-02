Spring for new mattress covers when you get a new mattress or if yours show signs of wear. “It’s the number one step to make sure your investment lasts as long as possible,” Homer says. Find one that protects against bedbugs, allergens, vomit, spills from drinking or snacking in bed and child accidents. She recommends encasement covers, which shield the mattress. “They used to be rubbery and noisy, but now they feel like nothing,” she says. She likes the SureGuard mattress encasement ($49.97 for the queen size, Amazon) for both mattress and box spring. (Yes, it’s a good idea to also cover your box spring if you have one.)