A: There’s nothing I like better than having seasonal flowers throughout my home to remind me of nature, even in the coldest months. At the beginning of the year, when the ground is too hard for flowers, I love to plant hyacinths in vintage pots inside to rest on my windowsills, and they arrive just after the holiday season. Outside in early spring, it’s time for snowdrops, crocuses and aconites, which peep out through the frost. We really enter springtime when the sunshine-yellow daffodils start to appear, and the colorful part of the year truly explodes with tulips. Summer is for scented sweet peas, hydrangeas, lavender and peonies, then we slide into autumn with dahlias and potted chrysanthemums. It’s all about planning in advance, so you have flowers in season and cheering you up throughout the year, and you have something to bring into the home at all times. If growing flowers isn’t your thing, then herbs in pots are fragrant, useful and easy to grow.