Check your toilet. It’s embarrassing to encounter a toilet issue at someone else’s house, so do your best to keep your guests from having one. One way to do that, Dawson says, is to check that your shut-off valve is in working shape, so people can turn off the water supply to the toilet if it starts to overflow. “While the valve should be easy to turn, there are times you might experience some resistance as you try to turn it,” he says. “If this is the case, it could mean you have a faulty valve and should hire a plumbing professional to inspect it before guests arrive.”