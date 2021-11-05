Prepare the grout as the package recommends, and mist the tiles with water if the directions say to do so. For cement-based or latex-modified grouts, it’s safest to work on only about three square feet at a time. While wearing rubber gloves, press a rubber grout float loaded with grout against the wall or floor, and work the grout into the crevices by making passes in different directions, including diagonally. Wipe off the excess with the edge of the float or with a masonry sponge that you rinse frequently and wring out well. Immediately move on to adjoining areas. When the whole surface is grouted, wipe down everything again with a clean, damp sponge. Allow the grout to dry until a haze covers the tiles, then wipe down again. Once you have let it cure as long as the grout package recommends, wipe off any remaining haze with a clean, dry towel.