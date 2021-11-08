Have you done a project like this before? Some contractors prefer small projects, while others specialize in major redos. If it’s a remodel of your kitchen or bath, you may want a specialist who understands all aspects of that niche.

Are there projects in the area I can go see, and can I talk to the homeowner? Even speaking with other clients who love a specific contractor may offer insights. For example, the homeowner may tell you the contractor is good but slow, says Teresa Mears, a former home and design section editor of the Miami Herald who has had more than a half-dozen renovations to her homes over 20 years.

Are permit(s) needed for this project? If so, follow up by asking whether permitting costs are included or whether you will incur extra charges for the permit and/or the handling process.

How long will the project take? It can be very disruptive to have people in and out of your house, so you want to get an idea of the estimated time frame and prepare yourself and your family accordingly.

What inspections will be required? A contractor should schedule all inspections and be on-site when they are done in case an issue arises.