Miami-based Amanda Gluck, who writes the blog Fashionable Hostess, makes a detailed timeline. “My dinner is at 7 p.m., so at 5 p.m., the pot roast goes in the oven. At 5:30, fill the water glasses. At 6 p.m., light the candles. At 6:30, put the bread on the table,” she says. She lays out platters with serving forks and spoons, with a note on each that says what will go where. “So even if someone else helps me to serve, they won’t be searching through my cabinets.” You might also realize you don’t have a crucial piece: Gluck once had to call her mom to bring a gravy boat.