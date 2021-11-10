Reduce watering. If the air around the plant is cooler, it’s going to take in less water, because there’s less heat and light to help move water through the plant and evaporate it out of the leaves. “So you want to reduce the watering,” Zedd says. “When I talk to people who are new to plants, I tell them to start watering once a week and adjust from there. That’s a good rule of thumb for the wintertime, too.” However, she says, pay more attention to the plant than the schedule. Look to see whether the leaves are getting yellow, brown or crispy, which means they need more water. Likewise, if you put your finger in the first inch of soil and it’s damp, hold off on watering.