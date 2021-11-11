But you don’t need to have an entire room dedicated to your home office, either. All you need is a space that is equipped with good lighting, a desk or table, a comfortable chair, and a place to store your work papers, electronic devices and office supplies.
Thank goodness this pandemic didn’t hit in the 1990s, before we all had portable computers and phones that — for better or worse — allow many people to do much of their work electronically. Gone are the days when we needed space to store piles of papers, reference books and phone directories. But just because there are fewer items doesn’t mean your work area should lack organization. Here are some tips to help you get everything in order.
Invest in basics. There is no “right” place to have a home office. Some people like to be in a busier spot, while others like a quieter location. It depends on the person and the job — and on how much time that person spends on video calls.
But you won’t be organized in a space where you aren’t comfortable. If you’re sitting at a computer for most of the day, invest in a sizable table or desk and a comfortable chair. If you don’t have good natural light, get a quality lamp or ring light. And if you prefer to stand up for a portion of the day, buy an adjustable desk. Also consider a footrest to help support your back, a monitor riser or a larger monitor.
Use additional organizational tools. Papers and mail tend to pile up on surfaces when people don’t have the proper tools to easily get rid of them. I urge clients to buy a shredder, so they can immediately dispose of personal and sensitive papers. Although it’s true that your identity is more likely to be stolen online than by someone looking through your trash, it’s better to err on the side of caution. Also have a recycling bin and trash can nearby.
Designate a specific spot — perhaps a tray or a different table — for personal papers, such as household bills, permission slips and school papers, so they don’t get mixed in with professional documents.
Even if you handle almost everything electronically, there are some documents that need to be kept as a hard copy: birth certificates, business licenses, passports, Social Security cards. That’s where a filing cabinet, drawer or portable filing box can come in handy. It’s also convenient for storing current tax and financial papers. Keep your filing system simple for efficiency.
If you’re someone who needs to see items to remember them, use nearby vertical space for a bulletin or magnetic board, where you can post lists, passwords and calendars. Store extra office supplies somewhere convenient and accessible, and don’t overbuy. And designate a spot for charging your devices.
Not everything has to be utilitarian, though. A few personal items will warm up the space. For example, you could place a couple of your favorite framed photos or a piece of artwork nearby. You could also add some plants, which can help reduce stress and increase productivity.
Tidy at the end of each day. Make it a routine to spend five minutes straightening up your workspace before signing off. File papers, bus glassware and plates, and recycle or toss unneeded items. This will help you stay organized and will keep overall household clutter to a minimum, a courtesy to others in your home.
When the pandemic started, many people plopped themselves wherever they felt comfortable working at home for what we all thought would be a few weeks or a month. That was a fine short-term solution. But now that we have a little more clarity regarding our future work arrangements, it’s time to take a fresh look at our space and create a more functional setup for our new work reality.