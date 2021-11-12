DIY electrical projects: A reader asked Tim Carter, who writes the Ask the Builder column, whether they could install electrical wiring in their home. Carter points out that, although installing and hammering wires and electrical boxes isn’t physically hard, it’s difficult to safely install systems that are up to code. “You need to understand that if you decide to install electrical wire, you’re indeed playing with fire,” he writes. But even with this warning, he says that rewiring a house can be done by a novice with research, guidance from an electrician and common sense. He offers a compromise: Hire an electrician to handle the advanced stuff, and choose one who will allow you to complete the more novice tasks, such as nailing boxes and running cables between them. Read on for more about how Carter would approach this complex project.