If there is just one damp area of a ceiling or wall and you have a way to get into the attic, put on a headlamp and grab a strong flashlight. From the access area, try to determine where the water is coming in from by looking for wood or insulation that is dark from moisture or mildew. The leak probably isn’t directly above the damp ceiling, but much higher, with water traveling down along rafters. Count the number of rafter bays inside, and measure the distance from the leak to the wall or roof peak to help pinpoint the corresponding section of the roof outside. If the problem is with flashing around the chimney, water is probably coming in on the uphill side, then dribbling down and making the wall on the lower side wet.