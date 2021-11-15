Whether you simply want to update one room or you’re starting from square one in a new home, designing a stylish and functional space can feel like a big undertaking. Perhaps you have a vision, but you’re not sure where to start or how to bring it all together within your budget. Or maybe you don’t have any idea of what you want. Either way, it might be worth hiring a professionally trained interior designer to help you identify what you’re looking for, plan a layout, or assist you in choosing and installing fabric, furniture and accessories.