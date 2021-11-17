These slender insects bite leaves and cause yellow spots. Thrips particularly like the palm, philodendron, monstera and alocasia. It’s important to isolate any infected plants from others, preferably in another room. “If one leaf is even barely touching another leaf they can still get to another leaf,” Mignon said. To eradicate thrips, Lalicata washes her plants in the shower and treats the leaves with an insecticide or neem oil. “You want to do intervals of every three days for three times,” she said. “If you’re continuously using the same kind of treatment, pests can become resistant, so after three applications, I would switch to something else.” At the conservatory, Natoli hoses the undersides of leaves with water to handle thrips and spider mites.