Darcy Miller’s motto is “Life is short. Celebrate everything.” Miller was a founding editor of Martha Stewart Weddings and now owns a celebrations consulting business in New York. She has inspired many people to use her inventive crafting, DIY and baking ideas to personalize their parties and celebrations. Miller wrote and illustrated the 2016 book “Celebrate Everything: Fun Ideas to Bring Your Parties to Life,” and she has helped plan parties for Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart and Kate Spade. But she says her favorite celebrations are the ones she hosts for her husband and three daughters.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.