Although treating your upholstery with a layer of Scotchgard can prevent stains from absorbing into any chair or couch, Cutler says you may want to consider a slipcover for better protection. Fortunately, he says, slipcovers have evolved a lot over the past several years, so you should be able to find one that fits snugly over your couch. If your furniture isn’t a standard silhouette, Cutler recommends using a custom slipcover, ideally one in an easy-to-clean outdoor material that will withstand use. You can also find slipcovers for chairs, headboards and ottomans. Because slipcovers are relatively inexpensive, Cutler says, you can grab a few and swap them out seasonally.