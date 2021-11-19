The Environmental Protection Agency suggests about 10 square feet — about 3 by 3 feet — as a gauge for determining what homeowners can probably clean up themselves with basic safety measures vs. what needs professional-level protocols, whether by the homeowners or by a professional remediation team. This threshold was set because of an understanding of what makes mold — and mold cleanup — a risky endeavor from a health standpoint. Mold and mold spores are allergenic, and some molds are toxic. This is true whether the mold or the spores are dead or alive, which is why the EPA does not generally recommend using chlorine bleach or other biocides as part of mold cleanup. The chemicals pose their own health risks without a health benefit.