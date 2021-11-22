One way to do this is by attaching large pieces of Velcro to the dresser and the four corners of the changing pad, then pressing the pad onto the dresser. You could also place a nonskid mat between the dresser and the pad to keep the pad from shifting. The simplest option is to find a changing pad that already has a sticky surface, then attach it to your dresser. In all cases, you may need to cut the pads or mats to fit your dresser’s dimensions.