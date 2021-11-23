Once the leaks are plugged, consider adding insulation. The attic is the easiest place to do this and offers the highest payback in terms of comfort and savings on heating and air-conditioning bills. If you hired a company to do the air sealing, it can offer advice on whether you need to add insulation and, if so, how much. Otherwise, one quick test is to look through the attic hatch. If you see an unbroken expanse of insulation, you probably have enough. If you can see the tops of the attic floor joists (which are also the framing that the ceiling underneath is fastened to), you should add more.