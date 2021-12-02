San Francisco-based designer Jay Jeffers is known for creating soulful interiors and chic hotels. The author of two books, “Be Bold: Bespoke Modern Interiors” and “Collected Cool: The Art of Bold Stylish Interiors,” Jeffers has participated in numerous show houses and has been named to Elle Décor’s A-list. He has designed furnishing collections for Arteriors as well as architectural hardware for Accurate Lock & Hardware, and he will open a boutique hotel, The Madrona, in Healdsburg, Ca. in 2022.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

