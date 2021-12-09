Melissa Sanabria founded her Washington-based interior design studio, Sanabria & Co., in 2018, after spending more than 15 years in the financial services industry. She applies the professional and methodical approach she developed in her previous career to her design work. Known for spaces that feel modern and practical yet rooted in history, she lives on Capitol Hill, where she opened a shop in October. The shop sells home furnishings with a focus on local artisans and women-owned companies, as well as small businesses that produce environmentally-friendly and naturally-sourced products.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.