Here are the most-read home and garden stories of 2021, a window into the past year. And here’s to an even more comfortable, stylish, organized and climate-conscious 2022.
Vice President Harris to stay at Blair House while official residence undergoes repairs
Our top story of the year was this one from Jura Koncius, about Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff delaying their move into the official vice president’s home at the Naval Observatory while the residence underwent extensive repairs. While they waited, they stayed at Blair House, the president’s official guesthouse. The elegant home across the street from the White House is the traditional quarters for the incoming president on the eve of the inauguration and a place for diplomatic entertaining. Harris and Emhoff stayed there until April, when they moved into the vice president’s residence.
Melania Trump is out of the White House, but she left her mark on its public spaces
Also on the list was Koncius’s story about the updates and improvements Melania Trump made to the public spaces in the White House while she was first lady. She didn’t make refurbishing the 132-room mansion a major focus, but she did makes some additions, including a bronze statue by Isamu Noguchi. She also oversaw an update of the Rose Garden and a restoration of the East Room, and she had new fabrics installed in the Red Room to replace sun-damaged upholstery and walls.
It’s tree-pruning season. Here’s how to do it without resorting to ‘crape murder.’
Longtime gardening columnist Adrian Higgins retired in fall, but he left us with hundreds of beautifully written columns filled with wisdom and advice. In January, he wrote about how to give trees a proper winter pruning without butchering them, railing against what he often called “crape murder”: cutting back crape myrtle trunks to eight feet or so, regardless of the tree’s natural form or biological needs. He offered advice on how to be more judicious in trimming trees to promote spring growth.
Vice President Harris is making her mark on the Washington-area crochet scene
Harris, it turns out, is a crocheter. Koncius wrote about Harris’s March visit to Fibre Space, a yarn shop in Alexandria, Va., where a yarn named Observatory Circle is sold in her honor. The vice president’s interest in the popular hobby also inspired yarn bomber and street artist London Kaye to organize the creation of a crocheted mural of Harris’s likeness and the words “I’m Speaking,” which was installed at the Wharf. And Allison Hoffman, owner of Crafty is Cool in Austin, designed a pattern to crochet a Harris doll.
Want to create a butterfly garden? Here’s what to plant, based on your space.
Plants — both indoor and outdoor — were a hot topic this year, and Kathryn Streeter wrote about what to plant to attract pollinators. She spoke with gardening experts about which varieties work best for a balcony and small and large yards, with an emphasis on native plants. Specific recommendations included alliums, phlox, black-eyed Susans, Joe Pye weed and more.
How to clean your bathroom in 10 minutes, 30 minutes or an hour
Let’s face it: Cleaning the bathroom is an onerous and often icky chore. But it has to be done. Writer Christina Sturdivant Sani shared advice on how to do it well, based on how much time you have. For a quick touch-up in 10 minutes, put items away and clean counters and other surfaces with disposable wipes. If you have 30 minutes, tackle the sink, toilet and shower with an all-purpose spray. For a deep clean, focus on aspects such as grout, bath mats and linens or toiletries.
The 10 items every kitchen needs, according to experts
Writer Ashley Abramson asked several experts what new homeowners really need to achieve a functioning kitchen. The answers? A good plunger (not one from the dollar store), a nice trash can, a sink strainer and a kitchen mat to cushion your feet while you’re standing at the stove, among others. Yes, these items are the epitome of utilitarian, but they make a big difference when it comes to making your kitchen work for you.
How to have a lush yard without using too much water
Coping with — and mitigating — the effects of climate change were front and center in 2021 as large portions of the American West dealt with drought, extreme heat and fire. Writer Sarah Fowler looked into how homeowners can adapt their lawns and landscapes in the age of extreme weather. Recommendations included adding plants native to hot, dry climates; choosing native grasses or rocks and shrubbery as ground covers; and being mindful of how and when you water outdoor plants.
Looking for a more resilient and less needy lawn? Try zoysia or bermuda grasses.
Similarly, an August column from Higgins about lawn options touched on alternatives to traditional fescues. Two in particular, zoysia and bermuda grass, are more heat-resistant options and require less water than fescue. He writes that as summers get hotter and winters trend milder, these varieties are an increasingly viable option in the Mid-Atlantic.
How to remove popcorn ceilings, and when you should call a professional
Textured, or “popcorn,” ceilings are a feature in many homes, particularly those built from the 1950s to the 1980s. Home maintenance and repair columnist Jeanne Huber says they were popular because spraying on the texture spared builders the expense of carefully smoothing over drywall seams and nail or screw divots, then priming and painting. These days, though, those bumpy ceilings can make your home look dated. Huber shared advice on how to safely remove them in this story.