Our top story of the year was this one from Jura Koncius, about Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff delaying their move into the official vice president’s home at the Naval Observatory while the residence underwent extensive repairs. While they waited, they stayed at Blair House, the president’s official guesthouse. The elegant home across the street from the White House is the traditional quarters for the incoming president on the eve of the inauguration and a place for diplomatic entertaining. Harris and Emhoff stayed there until April, when they moved into the vice president’s residence.