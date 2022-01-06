Nicole Anzia spends a lot of time thinking about organizing stuff and helping others create order in their homes. She founded Neatnik, a Washington-based professional organizing firm, in 2007 after working in politics and communications for 10 years. She and her team have helped hundreds of people in the D.C. area organize their kitchens, basements, home offices, kids’ rooms and more. She has been writing a monthly column about organizing for The Washington Post since 2012. And she has been featured in InStyle as well as Refinery 29, Real Simple, Martha Stewart, Wirecutter and Apartment Therapy.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun.

