Research your destination. Are you moving out of state? Paris Lalicata, a plant expert and community associate at the Sill, says it’s important to familiarize yourself with your new state’s regulations before packing up your houseplants. Some departments of agriculture don’t allow certain plants — primarily those that will eventually be planted outside — to prevent the spread of pests and diseases. For example, California doesn’t allow citrus plants to be brought in from other states. Lalicata suggests checking with your new state’s agriculture department or the U.S. Agriculture Department database to find out what you can and can’t bring in.