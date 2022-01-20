Jasmine Roth stars in HGTV’s “Hidden Potential,” where she helps transform cookie cutter homes into something more personal. In her new series, “HELP! I Wrecked My House,” she helps rescue failed DIY home improvement projects. She also appeared in the Emmy-nominated series “A Very Brady Renovation.” Roth, who grew up in Virginia and now lives in California, started her career as a corporate consultant in Huntington Beach. She and her husband Brett invested in some land there, built a home for themselves and eventually founded boutique development company Built Custom Homes. Roth is the author of “House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation,” published in October 2021.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

