Wegert’s staff tested a variety of other methods for removing baked-on aluminum and found they didn’t work or caused more damage to the glass. But he warned that if the aluminum burned onto the glass while the glass was at its highest temperature, the aluminum would bond with the glass so securely that bits of glass might be scraped off along with the aluminum. “These effects are cosmetic on the top surface and should not mechanically affect the performance,” he wrote in an email.