Psychologist Nancy Schlossberg, author of “Too Young to be Old , ” says seniors need to realize that it will take time to adjust to their new lives, and they should allow space for grieving what they have left behind. “You are not living the life you lived and are going to have to make major adjustments,” she told me. “So you need to focus on: What are your resources and support for dealing with this change?” Some get help from friends and family, senior centers or government agencies. Luckily, my mother has family nearby and the benefit of a community in place.