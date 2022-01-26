Kaiyo works similarly to an online consignment business. It will pick up approved pieces from sellers and photograph and post them on its website. (Current locations served are the New York metro area, Philadelphia and nearby suburbs and Washington, as well as parts of Virginia and Maryland.) Sellers can get an instant offer from the company or wait to see what their pieces sell for and get a percentage of the amount. Buyers can pick items up at a warehouse or pay a fee to have them delivered. As with vintage clothing, brands matter. The five currently best-selling Kaiyo brands are CB2, West Elm, Herman Miller, Article and Design Within Reach, Koralturk says. “We are also seeing a grandmillennial trend,” he says. Heritage brands such as Ethan Allen and Drexel Heritage are having a moment. And floral sofas are back, like it or not.