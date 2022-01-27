Although you can’t assess all aspects of a veterinarian’s technical skills and expertise, you can judge many factors central to good medical care, much like when choosing a physician. For starters, check the quality of the practice’s customer service and whether it has a convenient location and favorable hours. Can you arrange to get an appointment quickly? Does the vet listen to you and communicate well? Spend enough time with you? Give useful advice on preventing diseases, warning signs and treatments you can administer on your own? Seem competent and thorough?