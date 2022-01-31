Another alternative is to invest in a vacuum specifically designed for scooping up fireplace ash, such as the Snow Joe 4.8-gallon ash vacuum ($54.47 on Amazon). Using an ash vacuum makes removing the ash much tidier, and it can clean corners and crevices. But make sure you read the instructions. The Snow Joe, for example, has a metal nozzle and can, but the instructions make it clear that it’s safe to use only if the ash is cold. Because there can still be live embers even when you think the ash is cold, the instructions warn to set the vacuum on a fireproof base while using it and to feel the hose and container while cleaning to ensure they are not heating up. If you sense heat, stop vacuuming and move the vacuum outdoors, away from buildings and fences.