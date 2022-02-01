Some would argue that it isn’t the chair’s fans who have changed, so much as the way they express their devotion to it. The lounger has always been marketed toward elite, urban professionals (think “Mad Men”), and it was even featured in Playboy in the 1960s as furniture for a gentleman’s penthouse. “It’s always been associated with aspirational interiors,” said Amy Auscherman, an archivist for Herman Miller, the Michigan-based company that has produced and sold the chair since it was introduced. “First, it was Playboy, then it was GQ, and now it’s Hypebeast or whatever the upwardly earning young men who are interested in style are plugged in to.”