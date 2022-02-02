Nix the intermediary. Brokers such as Teleflora or 1-800-Flowers may take a cut of up to 30 percent of what you pay, says Gregg Weisstein, co-founder of BloomNation, an online marketplace for florists across the country. “When a broker sets the price, you may not get the arrangement pictured in that online photo, or the florist may give you less product.” Online shoppers should bypass these services and buy from a trusted source, so your money goes toward the flowers. Even if a florist’s website appears to be legitimate, ensure you are dealing with a real store. Look for reviews and a street address, and call the shop to confirm it’s the real deal.