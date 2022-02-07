If you want to add a second layer, first patch the holes with one of the cement-based patch products. If the existing tiles are textured, skim the surface with the patch material and trowel it smooth. Scrape off trowel marks with the trowel edge or a wallpaper scraper. Install new self-stick tiles as if you were putting down an initial layer — except you’ll need to stagger the grid, so the edges of the new tiles are at least six inches away from the edges in the first layer. Assuming you have 12-inch square tiles for both layers, the edges of the new tiles will align with the centerlines of the old tiles. Read and follow the installation instructions.