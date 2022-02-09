As a rule, Greene suggests choosing a new pot that’s one to two inches larger in diameter than the current one. Many planters come in even sizes (four inches or six inches, for example), so it might be easier to upgrade by two inches. Try to find a pot that has holes in the bottom, so extra water can drain out. (Too much water can cause roots to rot.) But if you find a pot you like that doesn’t have holes, you can add a layer of volcanic rock. The rocks prevent the plant from sitting in water for long periods, Greene says, and allow the roots to absorb the water as needed.