Anna Brockway is the co-founder and president of Chairish, a curated online marketplace for upscale vintage home furnishings. The company, which was launched in 2013 in San Francisco, tspecializes in vintage, antique, contemporary and made-to-order products. Recently, supply chain issues and the sustainability of using pre-owned pieces have boosted Chairish’s sales. Before founding Chairish, Brockway was vice president of worldwide marketing at Levi Strauss & Co.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.