Wayne Turett is the founder of the Turett Collaborative, an architecture and interior design firm based in New York. Turett, who founded the firm in 1991, has led initiatives to use energy-efficient and environmentally sensitive materials without sacrificing sustainability or style. The firm does new construction as well as renovation and restoration. Turett’s family has a carbon-neutral, passive house on Long Island designed by his firm. The passive house movement seeks to minimize carbon emissions and create buildings that use little energy for heating and cooling while improving indoor air quality and comfort.

