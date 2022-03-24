Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola is one of the mostly highly regarded designers in Europe. She is known for her imaginative use of color and materials in the furniture, fabrics and other products she has designed. In 2001, she opened a studio in Milan that does product design, architecture, art, artistic direction and other consulting. She was named art director of Cassina, an Italian furniture manufacturer, in 2015. Her work has been exhibited at international museums including MoMA in New York and the Decorative Arts Museum in Paris. Urquiola can offer advice on how to make your outdoor space a comfortable and welcoming retreat for family and friends.