Emma Glubiak, senior social media editor for The Spruce, keeps a running wish list of things she would like to get for her New York apartment. It’s a tip she often shares with readers: “That way when a big sale weekend comes you won’t be distracted by all the deals. You’ll have a plan,” Glubiak says. Before joining The Spruce in 2020, where she also works on The Spruce Pets and The Spruce Crafts, Glubiak worked at Apartment Therapy. “I have spent thousands of hours poring over gorgeous homes on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest,” Glubiak says. She says having a good idea of your personal style is important so “you won’t get sucked into buying new items every time a new trend comes to the surface.” She enjoys thrifting and shopping on Facebook Marketplace for her own Upper West Side apartment, which she describes as “modern with vintage elements thrown in,” as well as checking out stylish budget items from H & M Home and Target. She’s ready to take your questions about how to find cool stuff while decorating on a budget.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions. No problem is too big or too small.

