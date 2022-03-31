Emma Glubiak, senior social media editor for The Spruce, keeps a running wish list of things she would like to get for her New York apartment. It’s a tip she often shares with readers: “That way when a big sale weekend comes you won’t be distracted by all the deals. You’ll have a plan,” Glubiak says. Before joining The Spruce in 2020, where she also works on The Spruce Pets and The Spruce Crafts, Glubiak worked at Apartment Therapy. “I have spent thousands of hours poring over gorgeous homes on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest,” Glubiak says. She says having a good idea of your personal style is important so “you won’t get sucked into buying new items every time a new trend comes to the surface.” She enjoys thrifting and shopping on Facebook Marketplace for her own Upper West Side apartment, which she describes as “modern with vintage elements thrown in,” as well as checking out stylish budget items from H & M Home and Target. She’s ready to take your questions about how to find cool stuff while decorating on a budget.