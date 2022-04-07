Eli Manekin is the designer and founder of Loop Living, a 7-year-old online company that helps consumers grow plants easily and beautifully. Manekin, who is based in Israel, can offer advice on setting up a plant gallery wall or suggest pleasing combinations of plants. Her favorite containers are white planters in simple shapes. Manekin started her company when creating a home for her family after she had her first child. “Plants were not just pretty accessories,” she says. “They were living breathing beings with their own language that I had to master.”