Eli Manekin is the designer and founder of Loop Living, a 7-year-old online company that helps consumers grow plants easily and beautifully. Manekin, who is based in Israel, can offer advice on setting up a plant gallery wall or suggest pleasing combinations of plants. Her favorite containers are white planters in simple shapes. Manekin started her company when creating a home for her family after she had her first child. “Plants were not just pretty accessories,” she says. “They were living breathing beings with their own language that I had to master.”

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.