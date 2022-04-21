A working mother of two, Sophie Liard turned herself — and her 15 years of experience with folding clothes in retail — into “The Folding Lady” on TikTok and Instagram during the covid-19 pandemic. Her TikTok account went viral during lockdown as people sought ways to bring control and comfort back into their lives. Liard’s first book, “The Folding Lady: Tools and Tricks for Making the Most of Your Space Room by Room,” has just been published. She will be online to take questions about how to make the most of small spaces, folding laundry, wrapping gifts, packing suitcases and more.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.