A working mother of two, Sophie Liard turned herself — and her 15 years of experience with folding clothes in retail — into “The Folding Lady” on TikTok and Instagram during the covid-19 pandemic. Her TikTok account went viral during lockdown as people sought ways to bring control and comfort back into their lives. Liard’s first book, “The Folding Lady: Tools and Tricks for Making the Most of Your Space Room by Room,” has just been published. She will be online to take questions about how to make the most of small spaces, folding laundry, wrapping gifts, packing suitcases and more.