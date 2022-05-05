Matt Paxton, host of the public TV series “Legacy List with Matt Paxton” is an expert on downsizing and decluttering. After having to settle several family estates at once, Paxton began helping other families who were struggling with rooms full of heirlooms. He became a regular on A&E’s “Hoarders” and has just published a book, “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff: Declutter, Downsize, and Move Forward With Your Life.” He can answer your questions on how to start decluttering, how to decide what to keep, what to do with old photos, where to look for hidden treasures and more.