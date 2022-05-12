Mitchell Parker is a senior editor at Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design that provides people with home improvement ideas. Parker, who has been at Houzz for 9 years, also appears on the video series Houzz TV Live. He’s joining us to talk about bathrooms, including how to get that spalike feeling at home. Parker says it starts with an uncluttered space. “I keep clutter, visual and physical, to a minimum to create a clean, open and relaxing feel,” he says. His favorite bath accessory: a simple stool that you can move around, whether it’s near the tub to set a drink or a candle on, or a place to sit while brushing your teeth.