Ali Wenzke, a real estate broker who has moved 10 times in 11 years, started the blog artofhappymoving.com after realizing that what she learned from organizing moves for her husband and three children could help others. She incorporated step-by-step advice in her first book: “The Art of Happy Moving: How to Declutter, Pack, and Start Over While Maintaining Your Sanity and Finding Happiness.” (My favorite chapter: The Secret to Happy Moving: Get Rid of Everything You Own.) She says it’s possible to maintain a positive attitude before, during and after your move, and she can offer advice on evaluating a city before buying a house, moving with pets, loading trucks and saying goodbye to your old home.
Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.
Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.