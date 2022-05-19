Ali Wenzke, a real estate broker who has moved 10 times in 11 years, started the blog artofhappymoving.com after realizing that what she learned from organizing moves for her husband and three children could help others. She incorporated step-by-step advice in her first book: “The Art of Happy Moving: How to Declutter, Pack, and Start Over While Maintaining Your Sanity and Finding Happiness.” (My favorite chapter: The Secret to Happy Moving: Get Rid of Everything You Own.) She says it’s possible to maintain a positive attitude before, during and after your move, and she can offer advice on evaluating a city before buying a house, moving with pets, loading trucks and saying goodbye to your old home.