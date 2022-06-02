The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Mister Manners answers your questions about wedding registries

Perspective by
Staff writer
June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Thomas P. Farley, also known as Mister Manners, is an etiquette expert, speaker and author who offers advice on how to get along — politely — in the modern era. He has presented his business-etiquette and communication programs to clients including the United States Department of Commerce, JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. Army and Estee Lauder. He makes regular guest appearances on NBCs Today to talk about manners. Ask him about wedding gifts and registries, or about anything else you are wondering about in the manners department.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Loading...