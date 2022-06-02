Thomas P. Farley, also known as Mister Manners, is an etiquette expert, speaker and author who offers advice on how to get along — politely — in the modern era. He has presented his business-etiquette and communication programs to clients including the United States Department of Commerce, JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. Army and Estee Lauder. He makes regular guest appearances on NBCs Today to talk about manners. Ask him about wedding gifts and registries, or about anything else you are wondering about in the manners department.