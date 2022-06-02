Simple tips for creating a beautiful bookshelf

Placeholder while article actions load

Although it may seem like a huge task, styling Instagram-worthy shelves for your home doesn’t need to consume your entire weekend. We spoke with three interior designers about the keys to achieving orderly, artful and well-balanced shelves in the time it takes to watch an episode of “Bridgerton.” Here are their suggestions.

First, remove everything from your shelves, just as you would take clothes and accessories out of a closet when organizing that area of your home. This step is necessary “for a blank canvas and a fresh start,” says Jennifer Hunter, a New York-based interior designer.

Set everything on the floor where you can see it, and take a few minutes to identify your key pieces. “Take inventory of what you have and group by size: large, medium, small and tall,” says Brandi Wilkins, an interior designer in Frederick, Md. “Keeping scale and proportion in mind, you want to make sure your decorative accessories and books vary in size and height.”

It’s tempting to put everything back by relying only on intuition, but resist the urge to do that. D.C.-area designer Shannon Claire Smith takes a more formulaic approach, applying the rule of thirds when styling shelves. “Just like in photography, you want to split each shelf into three sections: a left, a center and a right,” she says. Each shelf should contain accents that differ in height, but the configuration of pieces should not be the same everywhere, Smith says, adding: “This creates a varied and collected look on a bookcase.”

Wilkins agrees. “You want to balance the entire bookcase or built-in without each individual shelf holding the same weight in the same location,” she says. “This is how you create visual stability without being boring.”

Leaving a bit of dead space on your shelves is fine, Smith says. “There isn’t an exact percentage that you need to keep clear. It really just depends on what you have to work with.” Style your pieces, so any empty space appears intentional. “Have a collection of similar candlesticks or vases in the same color? Group them all together on a shelf, … and leave the rest of the shelf empty,” Smith says. “This gives this collection a moment of its own.”

Be mindful about the placement of weightier, more substantial pieces. “Larger items, such as horizontal boxes or baskets, tend to work well on the lowest shelf,” Wilkins says. Tall vases, sculptural objects or pieces of leaning artwork will look best with a “smaller, yet proportional, decorative object staggered in front of it, slightly overlapping,” she says.

When it comes to the pièce de résistance​​ — the books — the designers say a mixture of horizontal and vertical stacks works best. A horizontal grouping of three hardcovers, stacked from largest to smallest, may be suitable on its own, Wilkins says. She likes to place vertical book arrangements on the outer third of a shelf, propped up with a decorative bookend.

And if you wish to fill your entire shelf with books but don’t have enough on hand, Smith offers a solution: “Break up the books into groups of five to seven, and place decorative objects or bookends in between to stretch the shelf space and fill it all the way across,” she says.

You’ll also want to avoid placing books solely on one section of the bookcase if that means you’ll be at a loss as to what to display elsewhere. “Don’t fill three shelves all the way across with books at the top of your bookshelf, and then leave the bottom shelves empty and bare,” Smith says. At the same time, don’t let the process become overly consuming; there are no hard-and-fast rules about how to arrange your books. “Ten different people will tell you 10 different ways to display your book collection,” Smith says. “Let these spaces be works in progress.”

Art and framed pictures are an excellent way to add depth, and they make for “a great way to bring in personality and heirlooms,” Hunter says.

Don’t be afraid to mix vintage pieces and decorative objects from big-box stores. “The best combinations are old and new,” Smith says. “Mix up the patina, texture and color that you use. Don’t worry about decorating in a specific color scheme or style, but rather fill each shelf with pieces that you love.”

Tinier trinkets make for ideal finishing touches. “Layer in objects and smaller decor items,” Hunter says, either on top of a stack of books or in front of larger art. Wilkins often fills empty shelf space with small frames, decorative beads, bowls or boxes. This is also an excellent way to add storage for items such as vases and trays. “When I’m in need of a vase for some garden flowers, I just walk over to my built-ins and grab one,” Smith says. Just make sure to vary styling techniques from one shelf to another. “If you have four shelves, all of them shouldn’t have a single center horizontal stack of books or a single centered object,” Wilkins says.

Once you’ve placed everything, Hunter says, “take a step back and see if everything looks cohesive and balanced. If not, make little tweaks until you are happy with it.”

Sarah Lyon is a freelance writer and stylist in New York. Find her on Instagram: @sarahlyon9.

