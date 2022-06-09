Placeholder while article actions load

Carmen Johnston , a Georgia-based garden designer and lifestyle expert, has been busy throughout the pandemic creating lush backdrops for family living and entertaining, whether it’s with plantings, flower beds or container gardens. Through her virtual business, Bespoke Garden Plans , Johnston collaborates with clients across the country to create custom gardens that match their location and needs. Johnston is the outdoor living designer for the 2022 HGTV Smart Home in Wilmington, N.C. She can answer questions on how to create an inviting garden space for entertaining and more.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.